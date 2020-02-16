Between Hanuman and Shri Ram, BJP’s Hindu Vote May Get Divided

A senior BJP leader admitted off the record that both the party and its mentor RSS were taken aback at the clever choice by the Delhi chief minister of Hanuman as his religious mascot to turn the tables on the high octane campaign by the Sangh propaganda machine to depict Kejriwal as anti-Hindu. He admitted rather ruefully that many of the attributes of Hanuman as the most accessible of all deities known for his selfless devotion to get the work done in the Ramayana as well as his stature of “bahubali” worshipped for his magical powers were almost tailor made to suit the AAP campaign on development targets achieved by a humble dedicated chief minister undaunted by obstacles in his way.

Victorious AAP legislator Saurabh Bhardwaj from Greater Kailash constituency in New Delhi district described in detail on how the slogan “Jai Bajrangbali” came to his aid on polling day while dealing with BJP workers next to polling booths determined to influence voters by openly appealing to Hindu sentiments. He said he was taken aback at first by the BJP workers exhorting people to cast their ballot on the basis of their religion by shrieking loudly “Jai Shri Ram”. Complaints that this violated electoral regulations to the police force present proved futile as the police said that they could not stop people shouting religious slogans. It was only after the AAP workers countered by shouting “Jai Bajrangbali” even louder that the police stopped the sloganeering.