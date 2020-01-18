QBengaluru: Six Held for Attacking RSS Leader; Amit Shah in City

Four weeks after an RSS activist returning from a pro-CAA rally in Bengaluru was stabbed near JC Road, police on Friday said they have arrested six members of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI).

Bengaluru City police commissioner Bhaskar Rao claimed that the six men wanted to trigger chaos at the pro-CAA demonstration at Town Hall and target prominent Hindu figures. The alleged attackers backed out because of police presence at the venue and, instead, attacked Varun Bopala, 34.

The police officer said the suspects hurled seven stones at the crowd and added SDPI had been paying each suspect Rs 10,000 every month to foment trouble.