QBengaluru: Six Held for Attacking RSS Leader; Amit Shah in City
Six suspected SDPI members held for attack on RSS man.
Six suspected SDPI members held for attack on RSS man.(Photo: The Quint)

QBengaluru: Six Held for Attacking RSS Leader; Amit Shah in City

The Quint
India

1. Six Suspected SDPI Members Held for Attack on RSS Man

Four weeks after an RSS activist returning from a pro-CAA rally in Bengaluru was stabbed near JC Road, police on Friday said they have arrested six members of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI).

Bengaluru City police commissioner Bhaskar Rao claimed that the six men wanted to trigger chaos at the pro-CAA demonstration at Town Hall and target prominent Hindu figures. The alleged attackers backed out because of police presence at the venue and, instead, attacked Varun Bopala, 34.

The police officer said the suspects hurled seven stones at the crowd and added SDPI had been paying each suspect Rs 10,000 every month to foment trouble.

(Source: The Times of India)

Loading...

2. Shah, BSY to Discuss Cabinet Berths on Flight to Hubballi

File photo of Amit Shah and BS Yediyurappa.
File photo of Amit Shah and BS Yediyurappa.
(Photo: PTI)

Chief minister BS Yediyurappa will discuss cabinet expansion with BJP national president Amit Shah during a 45-minute flight from Bengaluru to Hubballi and, perhaps, again after the two attend a pro-Citizenship (Amendment) Act rally in the North Karnataka city.

Yediyurappa’s several efforts to meet Shah, and even Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to discuss plans to expand his cabinet over the past month were rebuffed, piling pressure on the CM, who has been assailed by MLAs for berths.

Shah, also Union home minister, is scheduled to arrive mid-day on Saturday in Bengaluru, and will preside at a rally at Palace Grounds in the afternoon along with Yediyurappa.

(Source: The Times of India)

Also Read : Amit Shah Ends Rumours, Announces BJP-JDU Alliance For Bihar Polls

3. Rohith Vemula Remembered on Death Anniversary

Students paying respect to Rohith Vemula at Bengaluru’s freedom park.&nbsp;
Students paying respect to Rohith Vemula at Bengaluru’s freedom park. 
(Photo: Arun Dev/The Quint)

Over 100 students from multiple colleges gathered at Freedom Park on Friday evening to launch a 48-hour satyagraha against violence on students across universities and against CAA.

This was among several events that were organised to mark the fourth death anniversary of Rohith Vemula, a PhD student who committed suicide in 2016 allegedly after facing caste discrimination at the University of Hyderabad.

However, as the police had denied permission for the satyagraha, they locked out students to prevent more of them from gathering at the spot. They were let in around 8.30 p.m.

(Source: The Hindu)

Also Read : One Day, I Will Resurrect: Rohith Vemula’s Poetry Lives On

4. Forest Dept Puts 'Wild Karnataka' Online Before Theatrical Release, Filmmakers Baffled

Kalyan Verma, along with three other naturalists came together to document the hitherto unknown landscapes and wildlife of Karnataka.
Kalyan Verma, along with three other naturalists came together to document the hitherto unknown landscapes and wildlife of Karnataka.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

Just days before the theatrical release of the documentary film 'Wild Karnataka', it has already made waves on social media after the Karnataka Forest Department uploaded the film on Wednesday.

The forest department's move to release the film came as a shock to the makers of 'Wild Karnataka', who were preparing for the theatrical release of the film on Friday. The wildlife documentary set in Karnataka was shot in ultra-HD and is narrated by British broadcaster and natural historian Sir David Attenborough. The link was tweeted by the Karnataka Forest Department's official account on Wednesday and allowed social media users to watch the film but at the time of writing, the documentary was unavailable on the link.

(Source: The News Minute)

Also Read : Kalyan Varma on ‘Wild Karnataka’ & Working With David Attenborough

5. Jayadeva Flyover to Be Razed From Monday

Jayadeva Flyover
Jayadeva Flyover
Photo: PTI

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) will start demolishing the flyover near Jayadeva hospital on Monday for construction of the new elevated road-cum-rail corridor, including Jayadeva Junction Interchange Station.

The Jayadeva flyover connects R.V. Road to Central Silk Board. This will result in complete closure of the flyover. However, there will be no change in the traffic movement at the Jayadeva underpass on both ways, a release said.

Metro construction work is already under progress at Jayadeva flyover for the Electronics City Corridor of Reach 5 of Phase 2.

(Source: The Hindu)

(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

Follow our India section for more stories.

    Loading...