QBengaluru: Six Held for Attacking RSS Leader; Amit Shah in City
1. Six Suspected SDPI Members Held for Attack on RSS Man
Four weeks after an RSS activist returning from a pro-CAA rally in Bengaluru was stabbed near JC Road, police on Friday said they have arrested six members of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI).
Bengaluru City police commissioner Bhaskar Rao claimed that the six men wanted to trigger chaos at the pro-CAA demonstration at Town Hall and target prominent Hindu figures. The alleged attackers backed out because of police presence at the venue and, instead, attacked Varun Bopala, 34.
The police officer said the suspects hurled seven stones at the crowd and added SDPI had been paying each suspect Rs 10,000 every month to foment trouble.
2. Shah, BSY to Discuss Cabinet Berths on Flight to Hubballi
Chief minister BS Yediyurappa will discuss cabinet expansion with BJP national president Amit Shah during a 45-minute flight from Bengaluru to Hubballi and, perhaps, again after the two attend a pro-Citizenship (Amendment) Act rally in the North Karnataka city.
Yediyurappa’s several efforts to meet Shah, and even Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to discuss plans to expand his cabinet over the past month were rebuffed, piling pressure on the CM, who has been assailed by MLAs for berths.
Shah, also Union home minister, is scheduled to arrive mid-day on Saturday in Bengaluru, and will preside at a rally at Palace Grounds in the afternoon along with Yediyurappa.
3. Rohith Vemula Remembered on Death Anniversary
Over 100 students from multiple colleges gathered at Freedom Park on Friday evening to launch a 48-hour satyagraha against violence on students across universities and against CAA.
This was among several events that were organised to mark the fourth death anniversary of Rohith Vemula, a PhD student who committed suicide in 2016 allegedly after facing caste discrimination at the University of Hyderabad.
However, as the police had denied permission for the satyagraha, they locked out students to prevent more of them from gathering at the spot. They were let in around 8.30 p.m.
4. Forest Dept Puts 'Wild Karnataka' Online Before Theatrical Release, Filmmakers Baffled
Just days before the theatrical release of the documentary film 'Wild Karnataka', it has already made waves on social media after the Karnataka Forest Department uploaded the film on Wednesday.
The forest department's move to release the film came as a shock to the makers of 'Wild Karnataka', who were preparing for the theatrical release of the film on Friday. The wildlife documentary set in Karnataka was shot in ultra-HD and is narrated by British broadcaster and natural historian Sir David Attenborough. The link was tweeted by the Karnataka Forest Department's official account on Wednesday and allowed social media users to watch the film but at the time of writing, the documentary was unavailable on the link.
5. Jayadeva Flyover to Be Razed From Monday
The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) will start demolishing the flyover near Jayadeva hospital on Monday for construction of the new elevated road-cum-rail corridor, including Jayadeva Junction Interchange Station.
The Jayadeva flyover connects R.V. Road to Central Silk Board. This will result in complete closure of the flyover. However, there will be no change in the traffic movement at the Jayadeva underpass on both ways, a release said.
Metro construction work is already under progress at Jayadeva flyover for the Electronics City Corridor of Reach 5 of Phase 2.
