The Rise and Rise of Indian Leaders in Global Technological Companies

Last month, as Parag Agrawal joined the ranks of eleven other India-born CEOs heading global technological giants, the social media went abuzz with congratulatory messages praising Indian grit and talent. But accompanying them were lamentations of ‘brain drain’ as well.

Some commentators thought there was not much to celebrate since this would not change the lives of Indians in India. Some also expressed that it would be worth talking about only when Indians innovate their way up to becoming top global entrepreneurs, not just occupy the corner offices.