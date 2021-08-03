Reservation in NEET Is A Political Move By The BJP, Not Social Justice

Third, though the BJP claims that it has politicised and mobilised the subaltern and powerless Dalit-Bahujans sections (often called Most Backward Castes or ati-Dalits), a cursory view would reveal that such politicisation has not brought any substantive change in their socio-economic conditions and educational status. A majority of these groups still survive in the most precarious conditions and remain excluded from the basic human entitlements of health, social security and hygienic living spaces. During the recent waves of COVID-19 infections, India witnessed the failure of the state machinery to provide even the basic facilities and security for their dignified survival.

Finally, because of deep social and regional fragmentations, any possibility of having an independent political alternative by an organic Dalit-Bahujan collective is severely dismissed. The BJP has not only reintroduced the hegemony of social elites in democracy, but it has also relegated Dalit-Bahujans to being mere passive recipients of tokenistic benefits extended by the ruling classes (like the current decision on NEET, or the rhetoric that the current Cabinet has 28 OBC Ministers). The Dalit-Bahujan leaders function as allies, alibis, vote-banks and active foot soldiers of the Hindutva ideology. But in the distribution of powerful political assets, such as important portfolios in the Cabinet or chief ministerial berths, they are mostly neglected.

Social justice politics was aimed at promoting the Dalit-Bahujan masses as equal and dignified participants in the corridors of power. It is generally expected that because they form a majority of the country’s population, their significant presence must be reflected in political and economic affairs. However, the current dispensation forgets such ideals of social justice and treats the Dalit-Bahujan mass as a perpetually poor subject of the state’s welfare activities.

(Harish S. Wankhede is Assistant Professor at Centre for Political Studies, School of Social Sciences, Jawaharlal Nehru University.