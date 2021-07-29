27% Reservation for OBCs, 10% for EWS in Medical, Dental Courses in India
PM Narendra Modi took to Twitter to share the decision, calling it a "landmark decision".
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday, 29 July, announced that medical and dental courses in the country will have a 27 percent reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and 10 percent reservation for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) in the All India Quota (AIQ) Scheme for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.
PM Narendra Modi took to Twitter to share the decision, calling it a "landmark decision" and wrote that this move will immensely help youth get better opportunities "and create a new paradigm of social justice" in India.
The decision will apply to courses like MBBS, MD, MS, BDS, MDS and diploma medical programmes from the current academic year.
A press release said that in a meeting held on Monday, PM Modi had directed the concerned Union Ministries to look for a solution to this "long pending issue."
The statement further said that this decision would benefit nearly 1500 OBC students in MBBS and 2500 OBC students in postgraduation, as well as around 550 EWS students in MBBS and around 1000 EWS students in postgraduation everywhere.
This decision is a reflection of the government’s commitment to provide due reservation for backward and EWS category students.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.