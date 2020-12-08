How Indian Railways’ Tatkal Scheme Can ‘Guide’ COVID Vaccine Drive

Tatkal (that is, instant, on-demand) was an ordinary Hindi word until the Railways gave it a special economic meaning for millions of Indians struggling to travel because tickets were impossible to get. Now, under their Tatkal Scheme, people could pay a premium of up to 30 percent and get rail reservations instantly.

The response was so grateful and overwhelming that the Railways introduced Premium Tatkal in October 2014, doubling the extra charge under a dynamic pricing model. For the Indian State, which thrives on a narrative of ‘pro-poor price caps’ and ‘protection against price gouging’, this was almost like endorsing ‘dirty profiteering’.