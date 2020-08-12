COVID-19 Statistics, A Wrecked Economy, And ‘Lies, Damned Lies’

Lies, Damned Lies, and Statistics! (nobody quite knows who exactly coined this colourful phrase, but its popularity can safely be attributed to Benjamin Disraeli in 1895).

Cut to Circa 2020. Have you noticed how COVID-19 has converted all of us into amateur epidemiologists and half-informed statisticians? I mean, you may have flunked math, but today you hold forth on the difference between ‘net positivity rate’ and ‘infection rate’ with such breezy confidence.