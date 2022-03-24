ADVERTISEMENT
Parliament: BJP Issues Whip to Its Lok Sabha MPs To Be Present in House

Catch all the live updates of the Budget Session of the Parliament here.

Indian Parliament. Representational Image.
With the second leg of the Budget Session of Parliament underway, the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha resumed at 11 am on Thursday, 24 March.

Protests had erupted in both the Houses on Wednesday, with opposition members sloganeering against the Narendra Modi government and demanding a rollback of the hike in prices of LPG, petrol, and diesel.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in Rajya Sabha that post abrogation of Article 370, terror related activities have declined in Jammu and Kashmir, and an environment for investment has been created.

  • Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Wednesday that a total of 1.49 lakh entry-level posts are currently lying vacant in Indian Railways.

  • The second leg of the session is scheduled from 14 March to 8 April. Standing committees evaluated budgetary allocations in the recess after the first leg ended on 11 February

11:11 AM , 24 Mar
What's on Rajya Sabha's Agenda for Today?

The agenda of the Rajya Sabha for the day is as follows:

  • Question Hour

  • Discussion on the working of the Ministry of Railways and the Ministry of Labour & Employment

  • Bill Listed: The Constitution (SC & ST) Orders (Amendment) Bill, 2022

11:11 AM , 24 Mar
What's on Lok Sabha's Agenda for Today?

The agenda of the Lok Sabha for the day is as follows:

  • Question Hour

  • Matters Under Rule 377

  • Discussion & Voting: Min of Commerce & Industry for 2022-23, Min of Ports, Shipping & Waterways for 2022-23, & Min of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying for 2022-23

  • Bill Listed: The Appropriation Bill, 2022

11:11 AM , 24 Mar

Zero Hour Notice Over Revision of Minimum Wage

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha has moved a zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha over revision of minimum wage.

11:11 AM , 24 Mar

Zero Hour Notice Over The Postponement of MCD Elections

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh has given a zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha over the postponement of MCD elections in Delhi.


