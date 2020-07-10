Modi Shouldn’t Be Attacked: Why Congress Has Knives Out for Rahul

The real issue that the Congress party must urgently address is to revive party institutions – from booth level to the All India Congress Committee. Unless these institutions are activated, made vibrant and meet regularly, there cannot even be an accountable discussion of the party’s performance. Where will Congressmen air their opinions when the AICC does not meet regularly—the party Constitution mandates six monthly meetings but there is often not even an annual meeting?

The Congress Working Committee meets sporadically and Pradesh Congress Committees and the Block level units exist virtually on paper. Like the Old Guard is doing today, they will be forced to speak through proxies in the media.

It is in these forums that the plans for the party’s revitalisation have to be discussed and new talent identified to counter cronyism. How good or bad Rahul Gandhi is as a general will depend on how good his army is. The Old Guard wants to keep all the command positions with no army, no weapons and no ammunition. And it seems keen to block anyone else from trying to put together the required wherewithal either.

(The writer is a senior journalist based in Delhi. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)