PM Modi & BJP Have Decided to Hit the Gandhis’ Interests Directly

The gloves are finally off. After six years of resisting demands from its Gandhi-hating constituency to guillotine the dynasty in the style of the French Revolution, the government seems to have decided to bite the bullet and satisfy saffron blood lust.

Last November, it stripped the Gandhis of their SPG cover. Earlier this month, it ordered Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to vacate her government bungalow in what is known as Lutyens Delhi. And now it has upped the ante by moving in on three family-run NGOs with draconian laws such the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act.

Whatever spin BJP spokespersons may put on it, the attack has moved from the political domain to the personal. For the first time since it came to power in 2014, the Modi government has decided to hit the Gandhis and their interests directly.