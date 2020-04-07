Save Lives By Extending Lockdown, Save Economy By Unlocking Credit

If there’s one thing that I hate to do, it is to iron my clothes. So, I am a regular client of our local presswala. But, ever since the lockdown began, I have been too scared to send my clothes to him. What if he coughs on them? I might get COVID-19 while pulling my kurta down my face. I did meet him the other day, since he sits right behind my friendly neighbourhood sabziwalah. He asked me if I had any clothes that needed ironing, looking pointedly at my disheveled appearance. I said, no I didn’t, but he had guilt-tripped me into giving him two crisp 500-rupee notes, as financial aid.

Now, I had already been touched for cash by my carpenter, the plumber, and I had transferred some money to our old dhobi. I felt elated at my own kind-heartedness, till I read the latest CMIE data. It appears that a large number of people, who employ people or hire their services on a regular basis, have been paying wages, even when they haven’t got anything in exchange. That is the only thing that can explain the unemployment data that CMIE has released for the first week of April.