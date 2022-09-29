PFI Ban: What the Crackdown Signals for Terror Outfits On The State's Radar

The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act(UAPA) is a powerful legal instrument with enough safeguards. The law comes closest to defining what can be called a ‘terrorist act’ and terrorism. The law penalises not just acts and omissions but also conspiracies, raising of funds and preparation for committing ‘terrorist acts’.

The acts include those which threaten or are likely to threaten the unity, integrity and security of India, or sovereignty of India and also those which are likely to strike terror in the people of India or a foreign country.

Economic security is another facet of security which is included besides attempts to cause death of any public functionaries or kidnapping or abduction of any person to coerce or compel the Government to do or abstain from doing an act.