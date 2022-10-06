PFI Ban: What School Shutdown In Assam Means For Group’s Education Agenda

All schools and centres established by the proscribed Popular Front of India (PFI) and its affiliates in Assam are expected to shut down within a few days, following a countrywide raid in which 109 members of the group were arrested by National Investigation Agency(NIA) and other agencies and a subsequent ban was imposed.

Police and security agencies are gathering information on all establishments set up by these banned organisations that include schools in remote riverine islands (chars) of the state.

“Action would be initiated against all centres set up by the PFI and its affiliates in Assam. Information is being compiled on all the establishments that were established over the years ever since these outfits became active in the state,” said State Police Chief Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta. The same was also confirmed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.