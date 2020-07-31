Terror In J&K ‘Reined In’, So Pakistan Must Take ‘Virtual’ Route

Viral videos such as these are now becoming a fresh challenge for security forces in Jammu & Kashmir, where most of the focus now has shifted towards social media propaganda to support terror groups operating in the Valley from across the border in Pakistan.

In pre-COVID-19 times, it was the funeral of terrorists which which attracted hundreds of thousands of Kashmiris which led to it becoming a spontaneous recruitment ground for terror groups, to brainwash youth to pick up guns and join terror ranks. Soon after, many youth, often teenagers, disappeared from their homes to die for the so-called cause of ‘Azaadi’.

Since mass funerals have been banned due to the coronavirus pandemic –– and the policy is likely to continue even after the pandemic –– now dark web recruitment and social media propaganda is underway in Kashmir to trap innocent boys and lure them towards the path of terror.

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar told this journalist: