Pakistan Secret Deal: Judiciary's Attempt To Guard Imran Khan Exposes Him More!

On Monday, the nine-member Bench was no more, a meltdown already had taken place. The Divisions within hung like dirty laundry on the Supreme Court’s walls like in the days of Imran and Qadri’s 2014 dharna.

The Bench had broken with Justices Ijaz ul Ahsan, Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi and two others having recused themselves. In Monday’s order, the matter was sent back to the CJP with four savagely critical ‘additional notes’. All four had objected to the constitution of the Bench on various grounds (Bench formation has been a festering issue in the Supreme Court because of visibly apparent biases and groupings).

The ‘additional notes’ refer to the audio leaks as having raised serious concerns, and point to the minds of three Justices, including that of the Chief Justice, as already being made up and therefore the CJ’s having taken it up as “inappropriate” and “not justified”.

One Justice explained his decision to not recuse himself despite his reservations on how the original jurisdiction was invoked and on the constitution of the Bench, for the very purpose of recording his reservations. He delivered blow after withering blow directed at CJP Bandiyal, writing it was inappropriate to include the Bench Justices Ahsan and Naqvi who face unresolved allegations from within the Court, from the Bar Councils and the public. “This inclusion becomes more nuanced when other senior Honourable Judges of this Court are not included in the Bench,” the stinging critique continued.

One Justice who recused himself came close to calling the CJP a cheat, writing, “(the order of the CJP)… does not appear to be consistent with the proceedings and the order dictated in the open Court,” referring to examining the legality and constitutionality of the dissolution of assemblies before considering the matter before them.