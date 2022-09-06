Pakistan Has Learned No Lesson to Deal With Floods or Other Climate Calamities

The official government figures show that more than 1300 people have been killed in the recent mega floods in Pakistan that is already going through a political storm of its own. The rain and flooding have caused more than 10 billion dollars in damage. This was a perfect storm in the making.

Higher than normal monthly temps in April, May, and June caused dry winds to rise up leaving a huge vacuum which was filled up by moisture-laden air from the Indian ocean and a cascade of rain fell on the country. What is seen today on the ground is a direct result of torrential rains compounded by melting glaciers; the climate catastrophe is wreaking havoc across the globe.

Europe is confronting its worst drought in 500 years; China is facing an unprecedented heatwave that has dried up rivers and lakes. The mayor of Jackson MS has urged residents to evacuate the city as it braces for more flooding. On a global scale, climate change is caused by variations in Jet streams, hot winds from Africa, heating of Atlantic Ocean leading to higher sea surface temperatures and rising temps in Arctic region. Depleted water resources, wildfires and heatwaves are directly caused by climate change and we need to pay close attention.