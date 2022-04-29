Pakistan Blast: Who Is to Blame for the Baloch Struggle Turning Violent?

That the Baloch may benefit from the largesse of outsiders foisting ‘development’ upon them after usurping their land, sea, and resources, and at the cost of their identity, is a patently parasitic deal that the Baloch reject.

The question that arises here, then, is, if Baloch fears are correct, why has there been an onslaught on the Baloch identity by the Pakistani state? The answer may lie in the fact that the Pakistani state has from the beginning tried to homogenise a multi-national multi-ethnic polity, and to keep power concentrated in the centre.

It isn’t for no reason that the army has always tried to undermine or do away completely with the federal nature of the state. Bengali “nationalism” is blamed for the breaking away of East Pakistan, but in reality, the issue was one of the rights and resources of a nation (Bengali) that the state wasn’t willing to grant. The Punjabi civil and military bureaucracy was intent on dominating all other nations that made up Pakistan, including the then-majority Bengalis.