Over a Decade Post Mumbai Attacks, Can World Show Pakistan Terror Has No Takers?

Even so, Pakistan’s evasive tactics have been jaw-dropping. At the United Nations for instance, it has resorted to ‘reservations’ on every important convention on terrorism. For instance, it objected to the UN Convention for 'the Suppression of Terrorism bombings' declaring that this could not apply to “struggles, including armed struggle, for the realisation of right of self-determination…”. In vain did Australia, Austria, France, Germany and nearly every other country declare that this went against the 'letter of the Convention’.

Pakistan acceded to it in 2009 with its reservation in intact. India had signed it nearly ten years earlier. A similar stance was evident at the UN Convention on Suppression of Terrorist Finance with Islamabad’s diplomats objecting to clauses on extradition and insisting on primacy of its own domestic law. That lead to the Japanese delegation protesting that its demands were ‘incompatible with the object and purpose of the Convention’.

Similarly, the Netherlands protested that “a general reference to national law without specifying its contents does not clearly define to others …..to what extent the Islamic Republic of Pakistan considers itself bound by the obligations of the Convention and raises concerns as to (its) commitment.”