Do We Need to Worry About OTT Media Censorship? Not Just Yet

“OTT platforms to be brought under the I & B ministry.” Stunned silence. Then hushed whispers. Then, a growing crescendo of outraged clamour. “This is shocking”, “now they’ll dictate what we watch?” Shades of a dystopic Orwellian 1984, right?

Not quite. Or not yet, anyway.

Articles and news with headlines such as the one above, were flashed across social media and regular TV channels a few days ago, much to the outrage of netizens – and understandably so.