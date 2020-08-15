Only Rhetoric, No Facts on India-China, in PM Modi’s I-Day Address

In recent years Modi has avoided taking up foreign policy issues in his I-Day speech. The last time he did so was in 2016.

This is viewed as an occasion to lay out national priorities and list the achievements of the government of the day. But it is also meant to be a day of reflection and taking stock.

And who will deny that the one issue in which the ledger is very much in the red is that of China, and the issue is not just of foreign policy, but the country’s security ?