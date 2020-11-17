NPCI’s Payment Apps Protectionism Only Inhibits ‘Invisible Hand’ 

Both critics and partisans agree that such a move will likely benefit homegrown players like Jio Payments Bank and Paytm, who are not technically viewed as third-party apps, because they have payment bank licences. But what the nationalist fringe forgets is that both these companies are either backed or owned by foreign funds.

Even if we put these jingoistic concerns aside, the voiced concerns by NPCI that this move will “address the risks and protect the UPI ecosystem as it further scales up” while containing the emergence of a monopoly or duopoly that would create “their own closed-loop solutions, such as in China” warrants examination.

This is because, a willing suspension of disbelief is hardly likely to result in any incremental gains for the real users of UPI – merchants and consumers.