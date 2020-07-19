Delhi Riots: Could Courts Have Handled the Crisis Differently?

When we look back at the Northeast Delhi riots of 24-26 February, one question that will continue to be asked is - could the judiciary have intervened?

As things stand today, Muslim victims are finding it difficult even to get FIRs registered, or to avail the compensation that is due to them. Victims are being intimidated and BJP leaders being left out of the investigation altogether. Given these circumstances, could the court have been more proactive and handled matters differently?

This article will examine this question by looking into past precedents while also taking stock of how the probe into the violence has proceeded so far.