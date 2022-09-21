Nizamuddin Auliya: How Urdu Poetry Portrays Him Loved by Hindus & Muslims Alike

No mention of Hazrat Nizamuddin is complete without a reference to Amir Khusrau, his best-known poet-disciple. Intertwined for generations in popular memory, not least because of the many apocryphal stories associated with Khusrau’s great love for the Hazrat, immortalized in the many qawwalis the poet taught the qawwal-bacchas in the dargah of Hazrat Nizamuddin – compositions that are still sung by their descendents 700 years later – Khusrau’s name crops up whenever there is talk of the Sufi master.

Such was the intense love Khusrau had for his pir that he himself passed away shortly after his master’s death and was buried close by. In fact, according to the Hazrat’s own instructions, pilgrims first go to Khusrau’s grave to offer fateha and only then to Nizamuddin Auliya’s.

Love for his ‘nijam’ flows like a coursing river through much of Khusrau’s verses, as in:

Mujhe apne hi rang mein rang de rangile

Tu to sahib mere mehboob-e ilahi

(Colour me in your colours, O colourful one

You are my master, O beloved of God)

And these lines composed when Khusrau heard of his Master’s passing away when he was far away accompanying Sultan Ghiyasuddin on his Bengal expedition:

Gori sowey sej par mukh par daarey kes

Chal Khusrau ghar aapne saanjh bhaii chahu des

(My beloved sleeps on the couch a lock of hair falling over her face

Come, Khusrau, it is time to go home as night falls all around)