360° Tour of Dargah Hazrat Nizamuddin: The Shrine of Sufism
(On the death anniversary of Nizamuddin Auliya, The Quint is republishing this story from its archives. Originally published on 2 April 2017.)
‘Ya Nizamuddin Auliya, Ya Nizamuddin Sarkar’, verses of a famous Sufi song from the movie Rockstar played in my head as I embarked on a journey to Dargah Hazrat Nizamuddin. As the world commemorates the death anniversary of Sufi Saint Hazrat Nizamuddin Auliya on 3 April, The Quint takes its viewers on a 360-degree tour of the Shrine of Sufism. A 30-minute ride from Noida, Dargah Hazrat Nizamuddin is tucked away in an old neighbourhood in Delhi, where it has stood since the 14th century.
Loading...
Both sides of the road leading to the main entrance of the Dargah are lined with shops selling flowers, incense sticks and chadars, which can be given as offerings. You are also required to cover your head with a handkerchief or a skull cap before entering.
At the gate of the Dargah, you leave your shoes at a stall and file through the small tomb, usually crowded with pilgrims.
Once inside, you navigate through alleys leading to the main shrine. Here, too, you find beautifully decorated shops, adding to the charm of the place.
The moment you step into the main courtyard, you can feel the sheer sanctity of the area. The main structure in the centre of the courtyard was built in 1562. Every day, thousands of devotees of multiple faiths visit the Dargah. The place truly enshrines the spirit of unity in diversity.
Considered the fifth amongst the Big Five of the Chishti order in India, the Auliya was born in 1238. He is believed to be the spiritual successor of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti of Ajmer, and breathed his last on 3 April 1325. The Dargah can be visited on any day, but every Thursday, special Qawwali programmes are organised and it is decorated with twinkling lights.
The place is a major attraction for foodies too. Especially ones looking for somewhere to savour the taste of Delhi cuisine. To the right of the main entrance, a road leads to shops selling non-vegetarian delicacies. From Kebabs to Biryanis, there is plenty on offer.
It is also famous for its sweet shops selling halva-paratha, a sweet confection enjoyed best with deep-fried bread. Bon appétit!
Cameraperson: Badsha Ray
Video Editor: Rahul Sanpui
(This story was first published on 2 April 2017 and has been reposted from The Quint’s archives on the death anniversary of Nizamuddin Auliya)