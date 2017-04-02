360° Tour of Dargah Hazrat Nizamuddin: The Shrine of Sufism

Considered the fifth amongst the Big Five of the Chishti order in India, the Auliya was born in 1238. He is believed to be the spiritual successor of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti of Ajmer, and breathed his last on 3 April 1325. The Dargah can be visited on any day, but every Thursday, special Qawwali programmes are organised and it is decorated with twinkling lights.