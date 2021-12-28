NEET Counselling: India Can’t Fight Omicron Without Its Resident Doctors

Over the years, if there is one subject that has remained in the headlines perennially, even more regularly than the ubiquitous Indian elections, it is the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). Despite the Supreme Court being in the thick of things one way or the other for several years, first with having given some decisions and then reviewing and later retracting the same, the matter has been simmering for long.

As things stand now, junior doctors, after having exhausted all peaceful measures to draw the attention of the government over the delay in the NEET-PG 2021 counselling, have threatened to submit mass resignations. Most unfortunately, the Delhi police have chosen to use their brutal power against the peacefully protesting group of doctors, who they know are not in a position to retaliate by force, because for this class called ‘healers’, saving life and public good comes first and their personal agenda later.