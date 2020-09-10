Why National Health ID Without Laws Is Another ‘Aadhaar Fiasco’

The National Health Authority has invited consultations as part of the National Digital Health Mission for the National Health Data Management Policy. This policy essentially asserts the government's intent to promote the newly announced National Health ID along with the National Health Stack.

While the policy talks extensively about the Health ID and how data will be shared and regulated, it is no law. In April 2018, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare even carried out public consultations for a law Digital Information Security in Healthcare Act (DISHA). This new draft policy undermines the parliament’s role of law making while ignoring past consultations and judgments of the Supreme Court.