Modi in Lumbini: Banking on the ‘Buddha’ Link to Counter China

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s one-day visit to Lumbini in Nepal on the occasion of the 2566th birth anniversary of Gautam Buddha was spectacular in terms of political and cultural outreach towards a neighbouring country enmeshed in political instability and with whom it has an outstanding border dispute in Kalapani and Susta regions. It was as important as special in not only resetting Indo-Nepal ties, but also strengthening the age-old socio-religious contacts between the people of the two countries.

The message was one of peace, prosperity and brotherhood through enhanced connectivity between the two close neighbours. PM Modi said at a function organised by Nepal’s Lumbini Development Trust that Nepal and India share common beliefs and cultural legacy, which are their biggest assets.