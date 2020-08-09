MEA Clarifies After Nepal Disputes Jaishankar’s Buddha Remark

It also noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had, during a visit to Nepal in 2014, acknowledged, “Nepal is the country where apostle of peace in the world, Buddha, was born”.

While addressing an interactive session organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Saturday, 6 August, EAM Jaishankar said Buddha and Mahatma Gandhi are the two “greatest Indians” who are cherished by people across the world.