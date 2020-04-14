Lockdown Extended: Aarogya Setu App Could Work, But At What Cost?

Much like other contact tracing apps, the principles on which it works are straightforward. The goal of contact tracing is to determine who has come in contact with a COVID-infected and contagious person. This is done through a mobile phone app that broadcasts an ephemeral ID which represents the user, and keeps a record of other IDs that come in contact with it. This is done by continually checking the proximity of other phones with the app installed in them. As explained here by one of the advisors to the app, it is built on the assumption that if two mobile phones are within Bluetooth range of each other, then it is likely that the two individuals are within virus transmission range of each other. If someone has tested positive, then their information along with the information of everyone they came in contact with can be used to do targeted testing and quarantine.

Let us consider the fundamental objectives that a contact tracing app must fulfill. First, it must allow for quick notification about people at risk so that both they and the authorities can take adequate steps.