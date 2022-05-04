Math, Faiz, Democracy: What BJP Really Wants To Drop From Textbooks Is 'Reason'

The recent directive of the Central Board of School Education to drop certain chapters from the textbooks of the classes 10 and 12 has drawn the attention of the media. It is quite natural that what made news this time, too, was the excision done by the CBSE in the textbooks of political science and history. Similar exercises have been done for the textbooks of other subjects, but there is no discussion regarding that.

That tells us something about the narrowness of our own approach, which largely revolves around being very protective of history but barely noticing what is happening in other knowledge domains. This was the lament of a mathematician after the exclusion of the poems by Faiz Ahmad Faiz from the textbooks created some excitement in academic circles. She said that the decision of the CBSE to drop the unit on mathematical reasoning has upset her a lot. Without it, she wondered, how do you make sense of what mathematics is? But since mathematics does not arouse the emotions of the masses as history does, one can see her suffering this loneliness.