Manish Sisodia Arrest: Even As CBI Targets AAP, Kejriwal Maybe Tough To Rattle

Never before has the AAP chief been so vulnerable. In Delhi, he has lost his righthand man who freed him from the daily responsibility of governance so that he could focus on politics.

In Punjab, his promise of delivering the Delhi model of improved education and healthcare is unravelling as law and order deteriorates and the appearance of Khalistani preacher Amritpal Singh throws up grave security challenges as evident from the storming of a police station in Ajnala near the Indo-Pak border.

Kejriwal’s political trajectory in the coming months will depend on two things. One is whether the CBI can establish a money trail linking the liquor policy scam to Sisodia and take it further to turn the heat on Kejriwal.

The other is whether Kejriwal is able to counter the CBI’s investigations with a convincing enough political narrative to paint himself (and Sisodia) as the victim of a witch hunt and punch holes in its hunt for a scam in the now withdrawn excise policy of the Delhi government.