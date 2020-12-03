BJP’s Rise & Rise In Bengal: What Did Mamata-Led TMC Get Wrong?

With the rise and rise of the BJP in the last 8 years, minority politics in the country is also shifting towards a community-centric politics, due to fear and identity crisis. Now it’s a matter of national debate within the minority community, that the Muslim should have his / her own secular nationalist party or they must continue with other mainstream secular and regional parties. Within this debate, several small parties from different backgrounds, now featuring as formidable forces, are trying to fulfil this political vacuum.

In the recently-concluded Bihar elections, the Progressive Democratic Alliance (PDA) – which has 8 partners, and Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM-led Third Front proved to be kingmaker with more than 10 percent votes.