In Bengal Election 2021, Will Mamata Govt Retain The Muslim Vote?

With the nail-biting 2020 Bihar election coming to an end, political contenders are awaiting the West Bengal assembly elections.

Scheduled for April-May 2021, the media stocks are skyrocketing with the analysis from political theorists, intellectuals, and common folk, with many surmising that the Bihar election might impact the 2021 Bengal election. Since the 2019 Lok Sabha election, West Bengal has been of much interest to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – they are keen to win the state due to several key factors connected to national politics.

After land sliding the Congress through an outstanding success of 40 percent vote share and 18 MP seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the BJP stands as the main challenger to Mamata Banerjee’s All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the 2021 assembly elections.