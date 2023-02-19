After Losing Party Name and Symbol, Uddhav Thackeray's Future Hangs in Balance

Thackeray is literally fighting for survival now. While his party has been allowed to retain the symbol 'flame,' the Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders have expressed the apprehension that it too might be "snatched away from them."

The future of the 15 MLAs who are currently with Thackeray also hangs in uncertainty. The leaders from the Shinde camp have stated that with their faction recognised as the real Shiv Sena, all the MLAs elected on Shiv Sena ticket in 2019 assembly election, will have to follow their whip – the ones who do not, should face disqualification.

It is no secret that Shinde received great help from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in his rebellion. He knows he became the 20th chief minister of Maharashtra thanks to the BJP, which is why he shows a great deference towards prime minister and BJP leader Narendra Modi. The BJP and Shinde together will strive hard to decimate Thackeray's power completely.

The Shinde faction has laid claim over the Shiv Sena shakhas in Mumbai as well and is also contemplating staking claim over the party's bank accounts. The Shiv Sena shakhas and the shakha pramukhs play an important role in election campaigns.

Thackeray has labelled Shinde as a thief who stole his party and party symbol and is trying to steal his father too. While that might be a great rhetoric, he will ultimately have to prove he has people's support by winning elections.