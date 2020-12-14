Loving v Virginia: How US SC Struck Down ‘Love Jihad’-Like Laws

Every day brings a new example of the true implications of the Uttar Pradesh government’s new ‘Love Jihad’ ordinance.

The ostensible framing of the law as meant to counter forced conversions has been proved for what it is with the cases from Lucknow, where no family member complained about an inter-faith marriage (where neither the Muslim husband nor the Hindu wife had converted) as well as the case from Moradabad, where the wedding had taken place five months ago.

Even marriages between Muslims without any question of conversion are now being disrupted, as was seen in Kushinagar, demonstrating once again the scope for harassment and misuse such laws would have.

Despite that, UP is not alone: the BJP-ruled states of Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Assam are all at various stages of bringing in such laws.