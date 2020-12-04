Cops Cite ‘Love Jihad’ Law to Stop Interfaith Wedding in Lucknow

The Lucknow police on Wednesday, 2 December, objected to an interfaith wedding and stopped the couple from proceeding with the ceremony, citing the new Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religious Ordinance, 2020.

The police had received a complaint from Hindu Mahasabha's district president Brijesh Shukla, reported The Indian Express.

The police officials claimed that it was a case of religious conversion for which due procedure had to be followed in consonance with the newly passed law, reported The New Indian Express.