Literature vs Academic Writing: Can Scholars As Book Authors Speak Their Minds?

Think of the Nobel prize winners Amartya Sen and Paul Krugman in Economics: their very specialised and academic work is matched by more popular renditions of their thinking for larger readerships. Whether it is Sen’s The Argumentative Indian or Krugman’s long essay, ‘A Country is not a Company’ what you encounter in such texts is the ‘debate book’ written by an expert from a discipline for the larger intelligent readership.

You can also think, in fields like physics, medicine or biology, of people like Michio Kaku, Siddhartha Mukherjee, Richard Dawkins or even Stephen Hawking. These are (or were in their lifetimes) serious scientists in their fields. But they also wrote books, sometimes controversial ones, for a much larger readership.

Mostly these books drew upon their disciplinary perspective to make larger points of vital interest – whether they agreed or not – to other intelligent readers from outside their disciplines.

Even in the humanities, such as in history or political thought, you have a number of scholars – William Dalrymple and Shashi Tharoor are obvious examples who use disciplinary and academic research to write popular books that can potentially be read by everyone. These books again, engage with the world in ways that go beyond the confines of the discipline.