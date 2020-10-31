A Year Since Ladakh Became A UT: Here’s What Its People Want Today

People in Kargil have been feeling a sense of alienation within the UT of Ladakh, as the Governor of the UT of Ladakh rarely visits Kargil along with the other bureaucrats. Only time will tell how the serious matter of equal governance and no discrimination can be sorted out. In Ladakh, bureaucrats have been allegedly empowered, while locally elected representatives have been gradually disempowered.

After the revocation of Article 370, the new problem of the India-China border conflict has further caused turmoil and worry for the people of the border regions. The situation seems to be improving, but things are far from normal.

In short, the concerns regarding land and job protection, along with political representation, is the biggest question before the people of Ladakh today.