Kerala Nun Rape Case: Why a Woman’s ‘Conduct’ Is Not the Point

The judgment of a trial court in Kottayam, Kerala, acquitting bishop Franco Mulakkal, accused of having raped a nun from Kerala as many as 13 times, has been met with widespread cries of incredulity as it questioned her conduct.

It has outraged not only women activists but others, too, because it is only very rarely that victims dare to raise their voice against sexual assaults by men holding powerful positions, and denial of justice to those ‘courageous women’ will discourage others from even filing complaints, and thus render a great disservice to the cause of safety and well-being of women in India.

The case, in brief, was that in June 2018, a 43-year-old nun from Kerala, also a Mother Superior belonging to the Missionaries of Jesus congregation based in Punjab, had filed a police complaint in Kottayam, claiming that Mulakkal, former head of the Latin Catholic diocese of Jalandhar, had raped her several times between 2014 and 2016.