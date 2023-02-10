Govt & Collegium: What Justice Gowri's Minority Bias Says About Judicial Choices

By the same token, this controversy is also not about her broader political views, whatever they maybe. Judges are, after all, drawn from the society and based on their own life experiences, may hold a variety of political views. It is an unhelpful fiction to assume that judges don’t have political views or that these are not reflected in their judgments.

Sometimes these political views may overlap with those of a political party, but in a lot of instances, they don’t. A diverse bench with different political views is not undesirable or contrary to the idea of an independent and impartial judiciary.