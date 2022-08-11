Justice UU Lalit: Why the Brouhaha Over His Former Clients Makes No Sense

However, a reiteration of the recommendation by the Collegium would make it binding, leaving the government with no choice but to follow it. A case in point was the appointment of Justice KM Joseph, who, as the Chief Justice of the Uttarakhand High Court, had decided certain politically sensitive cases that might have prompted the government to return the Collegium’s recommendation to elevate him to the Supreme Court. However, the Collegium reiterated its recommendation, and the rest is history.

Other than the pool of High Court judges, the Constitution permits two other routes. One is being an eminent jurist. No one so far has made it to the top court under this category.

The second is being practising advocates. Over the years, several practising lawyers have made it to the Supreme Court through this route. These include Kuldeep Singh and Indu Malhotra. Justice Lalit was directly appointed through this route. In fact, many in the Bar were rather surprised when justices Rohinton Nariman, L Nageshwar Rao and Lalit gave their consent to be elevated as Supreme Court justices, as each of them had an enviable flourishing legal practice, and that was indeed a big sacrifice.