What Justice Mishra’s Tenure ‘Reveals’ About SC & Indian Judiciary

All of this is best illustrated in the Indore Development Authority case concerning the interpretation of Section 24 of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Relief Act, 2013. This was a beneficial provision aimed at helping those whose lands had been acquired by the government, but the government had not taken possession of the land for a long while, essentially leaving its fate in limbo. The provision itself is not the most clearly drafted but courts had taken an interpretation that had (rightly) emphasized the beneficial aspect of the provision for those whose lands were acquired.

However, this series of settled interpretations of the law were unsettled by Justice Mishra who simply refused to bind himself to judicial discipline in following larger benches. In fact, larger benches were then set up with him at the helm to overturn the previously well-settled law –– which almost no one except Justice Mishra seemed to have a problem with.

Arguments over the propriety of Mishra deciding the correctness of his own judgments in a larger bench were brushed aside by none other than Mishra himself.