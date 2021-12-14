Julian Assange Extradition: US Win Can Be the Death Knell for Press Freedom

It was a cruel twist of irony. It was Human Rights Day. It was the day when two journalists, Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov, were honoured with the Nobel Peace Prize for defying the governments of the Philippines and Russia, respectively, to report news that officials find inconvenient.

It was the same day that a court in London ruled that the extradition of the controversial Wikileaks founder, Julian Assange, to the United States is legal. It was also the second day of the Summit on Democracy held by US President Joe Biden. But it was a horrific day for press freedom.