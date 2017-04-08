How Vande Mataram Became a Divisive Tool Despite Bankim’s Efforts

In 1997, AR Rahman set it to music in a way that tugged at millions of heartstrings. In 2002, a BBC poll showed it to be the second most popular song of all time. The song’s phenomenal public appeal demonstrates the power of words in the shaping of human societies.

The twelve-line original poem, probably written around 1875, conjures up a sublime vision of the motherland, captured in Aurobindo Ghose’s translation:

I bow to thee, Mother, …

Her nights rejoicing in the glory of the moonlight,

Her lands clothed beautifully with her trees in flowering bloom,

Sweet of laughter, sweet of speech,

The Mother, giver of boons, giver of bliss!

The lines that follow express the collective might of Indian resistance against British rule:

Terrible with the clamorous shout of seventy million throats,

And the sharpness of swords raised in twice seventy million hands,

Who sayeth to thee, Mother, that thou art weak?