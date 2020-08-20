Biden’s Foreign Policy Record Shows Promise, May Rebuild Alliances

Even without a flashy virtual Democratic National Convention to formally introduce his presidential campaign, Joe Biden would be well known worldwide. He was US president Barack Obama’s second-in-command for eight years and sat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee for decades, chairing it for several years .

Yet for all Biden’s foreign policy credentials – which several Convention speakers cited in their endorsements – his international agenda remains somewhat opaque. How would President Biden face the disjointed and radically different world order left by his predecessor?