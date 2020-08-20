Biden’s Foreign Policy Record Shows Promise, May Rebuild Alliances
As former vice president, Biden’s relationships with world leaders were based on personal chemistry and empathy.
Even without a to formally introduce his presidential campaign, Joe Biden would be well known worldwide. He was US president Barack Obama’s second-in-command for eight years and .
Yet for all Biden’s – which – his international agenda remains somewhat opaque. How would President Biden face the disjointed and radically different world order left by his predecessor?
Here’s my projection, based on Biden’s long track record in global politics and my .
Joe Biden, Internationalist
As vice president, Biden’s relationships with world leaders were based on personal chemistry and empathy, enriched by his often rambling anecdotes.
Dating back to the early years of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s tenure, for example, Biden took many walks and held private dinners in an effort to get Xi to open up. He identified the , which helped to shape Obama’s China policy.
But this is no longer the Obama era. If elected, Biden would need new approaches to demonstrate that the US can be a responsible world power.
Biden’s campaign has divided into some such as arms control, the environment, intelligence and regions. Among those slated for high-level posts in his administration are former Deputy Secretary of State Tony Blinken, former National Security Advisor Susan Rice and several other veteran diplomats.
While presidents don’t always listen to their advisers, this team is a signal that Biden believes in a multilateral, deliberate foreign policy. They include globalists and isolationists, liberal interventionists and doves.
First Up: Undoing Trump’s Foreign Policy
One constant, though, is Biden’s strong belief in engaging with the world. He would likely if elected.
Biden has , the and other international agencies shunned by Trump. Biden has also announced that he will undo and – both policies congressional Democrats fiercely opposed.
As every past Democratic president has done, Biden plans to reverse the so-called “global gag rule,” which forbids using US foreign assistance funds for abortion-related services. Research shows this – it just makes them more dangerous.
Biden is also likely to reverse Trump’s . During the , Biden was among those who pushed the Obama administration to release stockpiled vaccines and other emergency equipment and .
Next up: Rebuilding America’s Relationships
During the Obama years, Biden worked with the Europeans to and pushed for the development of a common trans-Atlantic strategy toward trade and market access issues with China. Economists say reform of the global trading system is now .
Helping the EU deal with Hungary and Turkey – two , one located right in Europe’s heart and the other at its critical border with the Middle East - is another likely area of trans-Atlantic cooperation under Biden, an advocate of liberal democracy.
As vice president, Biden had good relations with Turkey’s president Recep Erdogan. But recently he has , calling him an “autocrat.”
Russia and China
Still, Biden – a longtime proponent of nuclear disarmament – says he would negotiate extending the last remaining Cold War disarmament treaty with Moscow, which expires in February 2021.
China is one area of consensus between Biden and Trump. Democrats in general what he considers “unfair” Chinese trade policies, .
On the campaign trail, Biden has been highly critical of China’s in the South China Sea and toward Taiwan, and condemned its repression of Hong Kong and the .
Still, analysts predict he would seek than the Trump White House. Biden knows Xi and has .
Engaging the Middle East
Candidate Biden has promised to end America’s “” by continuing to withdraw American troops from Afghanistan and avoid reengaging in Iraq, Syria and other trouble spots.
Early in his career, . In 1993 Biden favoured arming the Bosnian Muslims, which the Clinton administration declined to do, and he supported George W Bush’s invasions of Afghanistan and, more reluctantly, Iraq after 9/11.
As Obama’s vice president, however, Biden . He opposed intervention in Libya and wanted to replace soldiers in Afghanistan with drone warfare, while encouraging Obama to bomb Syria after the government used chemical weapons against civilians.
A wholesale withdrawal from the Middle East under a Biden presidency is unlikely. He is attached to too many issues there, among them rethinking the and pushing for a . Biden also hopes to he helped create – but with new geopolitical concessions required of Tehran.
Biden has said that the United States has “.” With his reputation for being a collaborative and principled politician, I expect his leadership would be welcomed by America’s allies – and perhaps even some of its foes.
