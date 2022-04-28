Jignesh Mevani’s Arrest: BJP’s Bid to Hobble Him May Make Him Even Stronger

The jury is out on whether the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has inadvertently made a hero out of Gujarat’s firebrand Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani by locking him up in police custody in faraway Assam after slapping two criminal cases against him.

On the one hand, he appears to be the victim of a “witch hunt” launched just before the state assembly elections at the end of the year. On the other hand, given the way our justice system works, Mevani may get so tangled in legal knots over the next few months that he will be crippled as a high-voltage campaigner and mobiliser of anti-BJP votes on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home turf.