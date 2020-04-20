Are Militants in J&K Taking ‘Advantage’ of Coronavirus Lockdown?

The attack on a CRPF vehicle by an unidentified militant in Sopore township of Baramulla district in northern Kashmir on Saturday, 18 April 2020, is being widely seen as the beginning of a fresh spell of bloodshed in the Valley.

Three CRPF personnel were killed and two more left injured in the attack. A critically injured constable-driver has been shifted from Army’s 92 Base Hospital to Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Srinagar where he is fighting for his life.

The counterinsurgency operations of the police and security forces have remained unabated in southern Kashmir, where hundreds of militants and several security personnel die in countless encounters every year, despite a semblance of normalcy in the central and northern parts of the Valley in 2017. With the exception of a few fidayeen attacks, most of these operations have been proactively initiated by security forces. Nearly 40 CRPF jawans were killed in one such suicide strike in February 2019.