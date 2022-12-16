Jaishankar at UN: Can India Give Pakistan Benefit of Doubt Amid Security Issues?

A major focus of Jaishankar’s remarks on both occasions was on the issue of terrorism and the role of Pakistan which was not named in the formal Indian statements. As part of this thrust, a special meeting of the UNSC’s counter-terrorism committee was held in Delhi and Mumbai in October, and the “No Money for Terror (NMFT)” Ministerial meeting in November. The NMFT is organised by the Financial Intelligence Units (FIUs) of over 100 countries, also called the Egmont group.

New Delhi hasn't been happy that Islamabad had been let off the hook in the last meeting of the Financial Action Task Force(FATF) in October. It was removed from the grey list of the organisation on account of what FATF said was its “significant progress” in improving legal and government mechanisms to deal with terror funding.

India has been unhappy at the persistent Chinese veto too, the most recent one in October, of an effort by India and the US to designate Pakistan-based terrorists in the UNSC’s 1267 committee’s list of terrorist entities. Among those that New Delhi wanted on the list were LeT founder’s son Talha Saeed and Shahid Mehmood associated with the Falah-e-Insaniyat Trust which is a front for the LeT.