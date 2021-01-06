Racism, Elitism, Exoticism: An Indian at an International School

We hence begin to idealise achievement as being only the achievement attained by going to one of these prestigious institutions.

In an international school, social acceptance amongst the student body is also determined by how much you bend to their norms of ‘beauty’ and acceptable level of exoticism. A 2013 The Guardian article notes the identity crisis amongst expatriate students of international schools, noting that they feel “uniquely rootless” and lacking a “cultural identity”.

But when one comes to school with a deep pride in their cultural heritage and is mocked for it, it deeply realigns the way one assesses themselves within the hierarchy of ‘acceptably attractive’ in the racially diverse environment.