India’s Service Sector Is Great for GDP, but It Does Little for the Job Crisis

In December 2021, Urban Company filed a suit against its women ‘partners’ who were protesting against the company’s new policies. The new policies, amongst other things, proposed to penalise the partners if they did not complete a minimum of 40 orders. This incident sheds light on the precarity of jobs for those employed as ‘gig workers’. Gig work is a part of the service economy and the acceleration of this work has refuelled the interest in the question of whether India can provide a new model of growth led by the service sector.

Unlike most developed countries where the manufacturing sector played an important role in development, India leapfrogged from agriculture to services, bypassing manufacturing.